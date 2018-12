Nancy Pelosi Agrees To Term Limit To Ensure U.S. House Speaker Role House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi agreed to a deal that limits her tenure as the next speaker of the House to four years in return for the votes to officially install her in the top post in January.

Nancy Pelosi Agrees To Term Limit To Ensure U.S. House Speaker Role Politics Nancy Pelosi Agrees To Term Limit To Ensure U.S. House Speaker Role Nancy Pelosi Agrees To Term Limit To Ensure U.S. House Speaker Role Audio will be available later today. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi agreed to a deal that limits her tenure as the next speaker of the House to four years in return for the votes to officially install her in the top post in January. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor