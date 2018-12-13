Man Sues Airlines After He Says His Pinky Got Caught In An Armrest

It's not clear how his finger reportedly got stuck in an armrest of an American Airlines flight for nearly an hour, but he's now suing the airline and the company that operates it.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This can happen to anybody, right? A man got caught on the armrest of an airplane. It's not clear how, but his pinky got stuck, stuck for nearly an hour on the American Airlines flight operated by SkyWest. He's now suing, saying his pinky injury keeps him from driving or playing with his kids. SkyWest admits Stephen Keys bruised his finger and they look forward to, quote, "swiftly resolving this matter."

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.