Natural Disasters And The Pause Button Scientists say too often after deadly natural disasters, like the recent wildfires in California, there is a rush to rebuild, but not always smartly.

Natural Disasters And The Pause Button Science Natural Disasters And The Pause Button Natural Disasters And The Pause Button Audio will be available later today. Scientists say too often after deadly natural disasters, like the recent wildfires in California, there is a rush to rebuild, but not always smartly. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor