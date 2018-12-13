Accessibility links
Suspected Strasbourg Shooter Reportedly Killed By Police The suspect had been the target of a massive manhunt since Tuesday.
Suspected Strasbourg Shooter Reportedly Killed By Police

During a memorial vigil on Thursday, candles mark the scene of the Strasbourg, France, Christmas market shooting. Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

French police say the suspect wanted in the shooting attack on the Strasbourg Christmas market that killed three people was "shot dead" Thursday, according to media reports. His identity has not been confirmed.

The suspect had evaded police since the attack Tuesday night, despite a massive search involving hundreds of police and soldiers.

The man was found hiding in a warehouse in the Meinau area of the city, according to the BBC, which cited France Info.

