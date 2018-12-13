Suspected Strasbourg Shooter Reportedly Killed By Police

French police say the suspect wanted in the shooting attack on the Strasbourg Christmas market that killed three people was "shot dead" Thursday, according to media reports. His identity has not been confirmed.

The suspect had evaded police since the attack Tuesday night, despite a massive search involving hundreds of police and soldiers.

The man was found hiding in a warehouse in the Meinau area of the city, according to the BBC, which cited France Info.

This developing story will be updated.