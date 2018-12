Holiday DJ Advice From Stretch And Bobbito Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Garcia don't DJ holiday parties anymore, but they do have some suggestions on what you could put on your party playlist.

Holiday DJ Advice From Stretch And Bobbito Music Holiday DJ Advice From Stretch And Bobbito Holiday DJ Advice From Stretch And Bobbito Audio will be available later today. Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Garcia don't DJ holiday parties anymore, but they do have some suggestions on what you could put on your party playlist. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor