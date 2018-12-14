Life Kit from NPR

Accessibility links
NPR's family of podcasts for navigating your life — everything from your finances to diet and exercise to raising your kids. Look for new podcasts each month.

Sign up for our newsletter to learn more and follow @NPRLifeKit on Twitter. Email us at lifekit@npr.org.

Money

Secrets Of Saving And Investing

Saving money and investing like a pro is a lot easier than most people realize. In this podcast, we learn the secrets of success from some of the world's best investors, behavioral economists and other experts.

Find Money You Didn't Know You Had

Don't let your money disappear into a whirlpool of bank fees, takeout orders, and lattes! We'll learn how to free up more money so you can spend it on — and save it for — the things you value most.

Health

Learn To Love (Or At Least Like) Exercise

You know you need to do it, but there are always a million excuses not to. In this podcast, we give you the science behind getting up and moving, making exercise a habit that sticks and getting the most from your workout.

Eat Your Way To A Healthier Life

We'll help you cut through all the nutrition noise and figure out how to eat healthy — without having to think about it too much.

