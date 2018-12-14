Man Turns Work Cubicle Into A Winter Wonderland

Jack Makepeace, 24, turned his workspace into an elaborate ice castle guarded by penguins complete with a drawbridge. He sits inside the castle to do work and turns on the log fire screensaver.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's the time of year when maybe your colleagues start wearing Santa hats or putting tinsel on their cubicles to liven up the workplace. I assure you, though, it's nothing like what Jack Makepeace has done in his office. The 24-year-old Brit turned his cubicle into a winter wonderland - an ice castle guarded by penguins, complete with a drawbridge. He sits inside the castle to do work and just turns on the log fire screen saver if, you know, the ice castle makes him cold.

