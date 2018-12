Mexico is Looking To The U.S. To Fund Their Migrant Marshall Plan Mexico proposed a new so-called Marshall plan for Central America and it wants the U.S. to help pay for it. Critics say the new government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is being very naïve.

Mexico is Looking To The U.S. To Fund Their Migrant Marshall Plan National Mexico is Looking To The U.S. To Fund Their Migrant Marshall Plan Mexico is Looking To The U.S. To Fund Their Migrant Marshall Plan Audio will be available later today. Mexico proposed a new so-called Marshall plan for Central America and it wants the U.S. to help pay for it. Critics say the new government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is being very naïve. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor