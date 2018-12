President Trump Plans To Ask The U.S. Military To Pay For The Border Wall President Trump said in a tweet if Congress does not fund construction of a border wall he may ask the U.S. military to build it. There is no apparent support for such a move on Capitol Hill.

President Trump Plans To Ask The U.S. Military To Pay For The Border Wall Politics President Trump Plans To Ask The U.S. Military To Pay For The Border Wall President Trump Plans To Ask The U.S. Military To Pay For The Border Wall Audio will be available later today. President Trump said in a tweet if Congress does not fund construction of a border wall he may ask the U.S. military to build it. There is no apparent support for such a move on Capitol Hill. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor