Congress Moves To Ban Cockfighting In Puerto Rico Congress has voted to ban cockfighting in Puerto Rico, which has scores of cockfighting arenas. The practice is already banned in all 50 U.S. states.

Congress has voted to ban cockfighting in Puerto Rico, which has scores of cockfighting arenas. The practice is already banned in all 50 U.S. states.