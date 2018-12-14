City Council Candidate Who Didn't Cast A Vote For Himself Loses By 1 Vote

Cliff Farmer was a city council candidate from Hoxie, Ala., who didn't cast a vote in his own election — leading to a tie. On Thursday, he lost the tie-breaking roll of the dice.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Cliff Farmer, you really should have voted. He's the city council candidate from Hoxie, Ark., we told you about last week. He did not cast a vote in his own election, and it ended in a tie. Well, yesterday, he lost the tiebreaking roll of the dice. Farmer's wife told The New York Times that her husband had told her, make sure you vote. If I lose by one vote, it's going to be on you. It is not on her. She voted for her husband.

