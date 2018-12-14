Legendary Vocalist Nancy Wilson Dies After Lengthy Illness

Wilson, who won three Grammy awards and recorded more than 60 albums, died at her California home Thursday at the age of 81. From 1996-2005, she hosted NPR's documentary series <em>Jazz Profiles</em>.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And this morning we are remembering the singer Nancy Wilson who has died at the age of 81 years old.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WISH YOU LOVE")

NANCY WILSON: (Singing) I wish you bluebirds in the spring to give your heart...

GREENE: Wilson's career spanned over five decades. And in that time, she recorded more than 60 albums and won three Grammys.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Her music career kicked off after the saxophone player Cannonball Adderley encouraged her to move to New York City. She did. And soon after, she had a regular gig at a jazz club called the Blue Morocco. Wilson spoke about her craft with NPR in 1980.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

WILSON: I've always had a good feeling about singing. I've enjoyed singing because it's a gift. And I think you feel differently about your work when it is a gift.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "OH! LOOK AT ME NOW")

WILSON: (Singing) I'm not the girl...

GREENE: Now, Nancy Wilson also had a career as an actress, also an activist and also a public radio host. She hosted NPR's jazz profiles from 1996 to 2005, but she always came back to singing.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

WILSON: I'm a standup singer who sings good material and who does great ballads, and that's what they want to hear.

GREENE: Nancy Wilson died at her home here in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.