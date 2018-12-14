Encore: From 'Black-ish,' Jenifer Lewis: 'The Mother of Black Hollywood'

It's Tuesday: In her memoir, "The Mother of Black Hollywood," Jenifer Lewis chronicles a career that has spanned decades, from Broadway to the hit ABC show Black-ish. Along the way, she played fictional moms to Tupac Shakur, Taraji P. Henson, and Whitney Houston. Jenifer talks to Sam about her long career, struggling with addiction and bipolar disorder, growing up in Missouri, and lying her way into the DNC in 2008. Originally released in November of 2017. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback.

