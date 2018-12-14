Accessibility links
Encore: From 'Black-ish,' Jenifer Lewis: 'The Mother of Black Hollywood' It's Tuesday: In her memoir, "The Mother of Black Hollywood," Jenifer Lewis chronicles a career that has spanned decades, from Broadway to the hit ABC show Black-ish. Along the way, she played fictional moms to Tupac Shakur, Taraji P. Henson, and Whitney Houston. Jenifer talks to Sam about her long career, struggling with addiction and bipolar disorder, growing up in Missouri, and lying her way into the DNC in 2008. Originally released in November of 2017. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback.
Encore: From 'Black-ish,' Jenifer Lewis: 'The Mother of Black Hollywood'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

It's Tuesday: In her memoir, "The Mother of Black Hollywood," Jenifer Lewis chronicles a career that has spanned decades, from Broadway to the hit ABC show Black-ish. Along the way, she played fictional moms to Tupac Shakur, Taraji P. Henson, and Whitney Houston. Jenifer talks to Sam about her long career, struggling with addiction and bipolar disorder, growing up in Missouri, and lying her way into the DNC in 2008. Originally released in November of 2017. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback.

Jenifer Lewis, author of The Mother of Black Hollywood, performs at the 28th Annual Divas Simply Singing Benefit Concert at Taglyan Cultural Complex on December 09, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images hide caption

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Jenifer Lewis, author of The Mother of Black Hollywood, performs at the 28th Annual Divas Simply Singing Benefit Concert at Taglyan Cultural Complex on December 09, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.