A Special Year-End 2018 Edition It's Friday. Sam rings like a bell wrapping up the year in news with NPR reporter Elise Hu and The Wall Street Journal film industry reporter Erich Schwartzel. Plus a call to professor Lilliana Mason about how politics and identity have become entwined. It's topped off with the best things that happened to listeners all year. Tweet @ NPRItsBeenAMin with feels.
Year-End Wrap: Big Tech Reckoning, Identity Politics, & Yanny vs. Laurel

Listen · 41:55
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/676694851/679081958" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

First lady Melania Trump walks to her vehicle as she arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on June 21, 2018. The photo displays the back of her jacket, which reads, "I really don't care, do U?" The photo went viral. Andrew Harnik/AP hide caption

NPR reporter Elise Hu and The Wall Street Journal film industry reporter Erich Schwartzel help Sam wrap up 2018 in news. They address global discord, the reckoning (or not) of Silicon Valley, the constant chaos mode of news, and even chat about their 2019 resolutions. Sam also calls up an assistant professor of government and politics, Lilliana Mason, who wrote the book Uncivil Agreement: How Politics Became Our Identity. Plus a special year-end edition of 'Who Said That' and the best things that happened to listeners all year long.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.