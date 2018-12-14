Year-End Wrap: Big Tech Reckoning, Identity Politics, & Yanny vs. Laurel

NPR reporter Elise Hu and The Wall Street Journal film industry reporter Erich Schwartzel help Sam wrap up 2018 in news. They address global discord, the reckoning (or not) of Silicon Valley, the constant chaos mode of news, and even chat about their 2019 resolutions. Sam also calls up an assistant professor of government and politics, Lilliana Mason, who wrote the book Uncivil Agreement: How Politics Became Our Identity. Plus a special year-end edition of 'Who Said That' and the best things that happened to listeners all year long.

