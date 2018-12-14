Jennifer Lopez On Longevity And 'Second Act'

Jennifer Lopez's name brings several things to mind. It might be her acting in the iconic '90s film, Selena. Or maybe it's her turn as a Fly Girl on In Living Color. It could be her powerhouse performances in concert with songs like "Jenny From the Block" and a slate of No. 1 hits. It could also be her perfume, her recent starring role in the hit TV show Shades of Blue — the list goes on.

Whatever it is, JLo has achieved a level of superstardom that has kept her a household name for almost three decades. Now she's out with a new film called Second Act. In the romantic comedy, Lopez plays a woman named Maya, a hardworking manager at a local grocery store who wants more for herself. The film finds Maya pursuing bigger dreams in her professional and personal lives despite having no college degree and feeling stuck.

This isn't unlike JLo herself — two kids, a divorce and a decades-long career later, she's realized her own worth, value and what matters most to her. She dished with Sam about her own second act, the difficulties of being a Latina in the industry, and she gave a master class on maintaining superstardom (and positivity) over the years.

