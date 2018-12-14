Accessibility links
It's Friday. Sam is joined by NPR political editor and correspondent Ron Elving and NPR breaking news reporter Camila Domonoske. Sam and Camila are looking for answers to all the latest and burning questions on the Mueller investigation and President Trump's political agenda. Then Sam catches up with a listener from Portland, Maine, who last year shared her story of hosting a family of asylum seekers from Burundi.
Weekly Wrap: Ron Elving On Impeachment, Investigations And More Political Qs

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

President Donald Trump argues about border security with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (R) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as Vice President Mike Pence sits nearby in the Oval Office. Mark Wilson/Getty Images hide caption

It's Friday. Sam is joined by NPR political editor and correspondent Ron Elving and NPR breaking news reporter Camila Domonoske. Sam and Camila are bringing all their burning political questions on the Mueller investigation, impeachment, presidential decorum and more — and Ron has answers. Then Sam catches up with a listener from Portland, Maine, who last year shared her story of hosting a family of asylum seekers from Burundi.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.