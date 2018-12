Facing Allegations Of Child Abuse, The Boy Scouts Of America Considers Bankruptcy The Boy Scouts of America may be considering a bankruptcy filing to protect it from lawsuits over alleged child abuse. Allegations against scout leaders go back decades and accusers say the organization knew but kept silent.

Facing Allegations Of Child Abuse, The Boy Scouts Of America Considers Bankruptcy National Facing Allegations Of Child Abuse, The Boy Scouts Of America Considers Bankruptcy Facing Allegations Of Child Abuse, The Boy Scouts Of America Considers Bankruptcy Audio will be available later today. The Boy Scouts of America may be considering a bankruptcy filing to protect it from lawsuits over alleged child abuse. Allegations against scout leaders go back decades and accusers say the organization knew but kept silent. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor