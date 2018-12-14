President Trump Names Mick Mulvaney As Acting White House Chief Of Staff

Updated at 6:20 p.m. ET

President Trump said Friday evening that Mick Mulvaney, his director of the Office of Management and Budget, will be the acting White House chief of staff.

It's unclear how long Mulvaney will serve in the role, succeeding outgoing chief of staff John Kelly. Trump announced on Dec. 8 that Kelly would leave at the end of the year.

"There's no time limit. [Mulvaney's] the acting chief of staff, which means he's the chief of staff. He got picked because the president liked him. They get along," a senior administration official told reporters at the White House.

When asked why Mulvaney was named as "acting" rather than the permanent chief of staff, the official responded, "Because that's what the president wants."

Vice President Pence's chief of staff, Nick Ayers, had been the leading candidate to replace Kelly, but he pulled out of consideration. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie also said in a statement Friday he wasn't interested in the job.

Mulvaney, a former Republican congressman from South Carolina, has served multiple roles in the Trump administration. In addition to leading OMB, he also became the acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Mulvaney's replacement at the CFPB was confirmed last week, and he will also step down from his role at OMB to become acting chief of staff. The White House announced that Mulvaney's deputy at OMB, Russell Vought, will succeed him.

The administration official, who declined to speak on record, said that Trump likes Mulvaney's experience on Capitol Hill and that he's "fiscally responsible." Mulvaney was part of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and was first elected in 2010 as part of the Tea Party movement.

Mulvaney met with Trump earlier Friday at the White House, the official said, adding that he didn't found out about the new position on Twitter. The official also said that Kelly was pleased with his successor.