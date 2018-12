Not My Job: William Shatner Gets Quizzed On Cannes

One of the greatest moments in all of cinema is William Shatner yelling "KHAAN!" in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan ... so we've invited him to answer three questions about a different Cannes ... the Cannes Film Festival.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.