Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

We want to remind everybody they can join us most weeks here at the Chase Bank Auditorium in Chicago, Ill. For tickets and more information, go to wbez.org. And you can find a link at our website, as well. That's waitwait.npr.org.

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Roy, last week on the show, we talked about how many people believe Sherrod Brown is running for president, the evidence being that he combed his hair for the first time in decades.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This week, we got a sign that Beto O'Rourke of Texas may also be running.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: He had a live online event in which more than 250,000 people got online just to watch him do what?

ROY BLOUNT JR: Pull on his boots. I don't know.

(LAUGHTER)

LUKE BURBANK: Is that a euphemism?

HELEN HONG: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Because I would watch that - I mean, honestly.

HONG: Me too.

BLOUNT JR: Watch him - oh, God. Give me a hint. I don't know.

SAGAL: The best part is when he progressively and with a forward, youthful-looking vision chopped the garlic.

BLOUNT JR: Watched him cook.

SAGAL: Yes - to watch him make dinner.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

BLOUNT JR: Oh.

SAGAL: Specifically, they watched him cook and then eat a chicken, which analysts suggest means he was angling to impress the important fox audience. I don't mean Fox News - I mean actual foxes.

BLOUNT JR: Foxes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It was pretty dull. I mean, it's just a guy making some chicken. But you know Betomaniacs (ph). Thousands of people watched him make dinner because they were hoping that if they did that, maybe they'd get to watch him make breakfast.

BLOUNT JR: Ooh.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: You know, the thing is, Peter, nobody thought he was going to be able to cook that chicken, and even getting close to cooking that chicken...

SAGAL: I know.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I mean, in a state like Texas...

BURBANK: That's a win. That's a win.

SAGAL: A Democrat hasn't eaten a chicken in...

BURBANK: Yeah.

SAGAL: ...Decades.

BURBANK: Is this, by the way, his answer to Ted Cruz growing a beard?

SAGAL: Apparently.

BURBANK: Did you see Ted Cruz?

SAGAL: Yes. Ted Cruz has grown a beard.

HONG: What?

SAGAL: Yeah.

BURBANK: Yeah.

HONG: Ew.

BURBANK: Yeah, that's exactly the reaction you should have.

HONG: Ew.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: 'Cause Ted Cruz's beard is like the Ted Cruz of beards.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: It is weird. It is awkward. It doesn't look right.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Now, I should say that people are taking this live stream and the attention it got as a sign of what the next election is going to be. No more, you know, kissing babies and rubber chicken dinner speeches - it's going to be all live events online. We're going to have Joe Biden doing a weekly Q&A and teeth-bleaching session...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...And Bernie Sanders' Facebook Live experience answering questions about Medicare and why this soup is so salty.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: I want to see Bernie Sanders doing a makeup tutorial...

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Oh, that'd be good.

HONG: ...On YouTube.

BURBANK: A Bernie Sanders make-under?

SAGAL: Yeah. But it's actually good that they're not kissing babies anymore because none of the babies are vaccinated, and all of the candidates are so old that their immune systems are suppressed, so...

(SOUNDBITE OF THE METERS SONG, "CHICKEN STRUT")

SAGAL: Coming up, ow - it's our injury-themed Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.