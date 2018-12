Why NRA Infiltrator Maria Butina Decided To Help Government Investigations This week Butina admitted she wasn't just a student and Russian gun rights activist, pleading guilty to a count of conspiring to act as a foreign agent. NPR's Scott Simon talks with her lawyer.

Why NRA Infiltrator Maria Butina Decided To Help Government Investigations Law Why NRA Infiltrator Maria Butina Decided To Help Government Investigations Why NRA Infiltrator Maria Butina Decided To Help Government Investigations Audio will be available later today. This week Butina admitted she wasn't just a student and Russian gun rights activist, pleading guilty to a count of conspiring to act as a foreign agent. NPR's Scott Simon talks with her lawyer. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor