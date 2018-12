More Harassment Allegations Emerge At CBS The network is under fire — again — for its workplace culture and its treatment of female employees. A potential merger could bring more upheaval for the company.

More Harassment Allegations Emerge At CBS Media More Harassment Allegations Emerge At CBS More Harassment Allegations Emerge At CBS Audio will be available later today. The network is under fire — again — for its workplace culture and its treatment of female employees. A potential merger could bring more upheaval for the company. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor