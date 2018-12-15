And They Heard Him Profane, Ere He Drove Out Of Sight

The un-saintly language of a Santa in England inspired this riff on a classic Christmas poem.

It was a few days before Christmas in St. Ives, the U.K. Children gathered in hopes to see Santa in his sleigh - the Father Christmas grotto experience last Sunday. But for about 50 kids, it was a cursed kind of day.

Children who pined to tell Santa what they want Christmas morning instead heard sirens blare and bells clang out a warning - a fire alarm in the Christmas grotto during a tea break. Witnesses say Saint Nick went nutty as a holiday fruitcake. He tore off his red hat, ripped off his white beard to shout, there's an alarm in here. Can't you hear? Get the F out.

We told our children he wasn't the real Santa, did a mother insist. He's an imposter who'll go on the naughty list. Festival Events St. Ives, which sponsored the event, apologized for causing any offense or distress.

But why put Cursing Santa on a list of no-nos when curses accomplished more than ho, ho, hos? I heard Cursing Santa exclaim, 'ere he drove out of sight, Merry Christmas to all, and to all a bleeping good night.

