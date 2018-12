Library Of Congress Honors Groundbreaking 1898 Film Depicting Black Joy Something Good, a film that shows the first known on-screen kiss between two black actors — and the last until 1945 — is being added to the National Film Registry.

Library Of Congress Honors Groundbreaking 1898 Film Depicting Black Joy Movies Library Of Congress Honors Groundbreaking 1898 Film Depicting Black Joy Library Of Congress Honors Groundbreaking 1898 Film Depicting Black Joy Audio will be available later today. Something Good, a film that shows the first known on-screen kiss between two black actors — and the last until 1945 — is being added to the National Film Registry. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor