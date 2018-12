Chile Starts Implementing Ban On Stores Giving Customers Plastic Bags It's the first country in Latin America with such a ban, which takes full effect in August 2020. For Chileans, who on average were using 200 bags per person every year, it's taking time to adjust.

Chile Starts Implementing Ban On Stores Giving Customers Plastic Bags Chile Starts Implementing Ban On Stores Giving Customers Plastic Bags Chile Starts Implementing Ban On Stores Giving Customers Plastic Bags Audio will be available later today. It's the first country in Latin America with such a ban, which takes full effect in August 2020. For Chileans, who on average were using 200 bags per person every year, it's taking time to adjust. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor