With 200-Year Ban Lifted, Distilling Returns To Native American Lands Curt and Linda Basina, the first Native owners of a distillery, opened on private land in April. They want to draw tourists to the nearby reservation, and say other tribes are following their path.

With 200-Year Ban Lifted, Distilling Returns To Native American Lands Race With 200-Year Ban Lifted, Distilling Returns To Native American Lands With 200-Year Ban Lifted, Distilling Returns To Native American Lands Audio will be available later today. Curt and Linda Basina, the first Native owners of a distillery, opened on private land in April. They want to draw tourists to the nearby reservation, and say other tribes are following their path. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor