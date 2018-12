Democrats In New Jersey Will Rework Redistricting Plans After Backlash Voters in four states have approved ballot measures to rein in partisan gerrymandering. In New Jersey, democratic lawmakers rejected a plan that would have given them an advantage in future elections.

Democrats In New Jersey Will Rework Redistricting Plans After Backlash Audio will be available later today. Voters in four states have approved ballot measures to rein in partisan gerrymandering. In New Jersey, democratic lawmakers rejected a plan that would have given them an advantage in future elections.