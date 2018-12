Trump May Pardon Green Beret Under Suspected Of Killing Taliban Bomb Maker Green Beret Maj. Mathew Golsteyn is under investigation for killing a suspected Taliban bomb maker in U.S. custody in 2010. Sunday, President Trump tweeted that he will review the case himself and implied he may pardon Golsteyn.

