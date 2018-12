Google Will Spend 1 Billion Dollars To Build New Campus in New York City Google is expanding its footprint in New York City, pledging to add jobs and spend $1 billion on a new campus. It's the latest example of a Silicon Valley giant branching out in an influential city.

