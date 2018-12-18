Accessibility links
Pretend You're An Elf In Santaland In 1992, the world met Crumpet the elf in David Sedaris' "Santaland Diaries," the story of his time working as a Macy's department store elf. Now imagine you had that job. Tell us your story.
Enlarge this image
bloodstone/Getty Images
bloodstone/Getty Images

David Sedaris' "Santaland Diaries" has become a tradition on NPR. Listeners first met Crumpet the un-merry department store elf in 1992 when Sedaris' reading debuted on Morning Edition, and we've heard Crumpet's story many times since.

Now, we want to hear from you: Pretend you're an elf who works at Santaland during the holidays, and in just one sentence, tell us something about your imaginary shift.

What is your elf's name? What do you wear? How do you help Santa? Your imaginary elf could be featured in an upcoming story. Tell us about your elf here or in the form below.

