Religious Rift Grows Between Ukraine And Russia Ukraine has taken another step in separating itself from Russian domination by establishing its own Orthodox church — a move which has angered the Kremlin and Russian Orthodox leaders.

Ukraine has taken another step in separating itself from Russian domination by establishing its own Orthodox church — a move which has angered the Kremlin and Russian Orthodox leaders.