Republican Martha McSally Picked To Fill Senate Seat Formerly Held By John McCain

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ralph Freso/Getty Images Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday he will appoint GOP Rep. Martha McSally to the Senate to fill the seat of the late Sen. John McCain.

The move comes after Republican Sen. Jon Kyl, who had been a temporary replacement after McCain's death in August, announced last week he would step down at the end of the year.

McSally lost a Senate race earlier this year to Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, who will succeed retiring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake. The retired Air Force colonel was considered a possible contender for the second opening, though other news reports had indicated her chances had waned in recent days, especially as McCain's family seemed to possibly sour on her appointment.

But Ducey praised her service in a statement announcing her appointment:

"All her life, Martha has put service first — leading in the toughest of fights and at the toughest of times. She served 26 years in the military; deployed six times to the Middle East and Afghanistan; was the first woman to fly in combat and command a fighter squadron in combat; and she's represented Southern Arizona in Congress for the past four years. With her experience and long record of service, Martha is uniquely qualified to step up and fight for Arizona's interests in the U.S. Senate. I thank her for taking on this significant responsibility and look forward to working with her and Senator-Elect Sinema to get positive things done."

And Cindy McCain, the wife of John McCain, tweeted her support for the pick as well.

The other contender for the seat was former Arizona House Speaker, who recently stepped down as Ducey's chief of staff.

Arizona will also now have, for the first time, two women representing the state in the Senate.