How Do You Handle Kids' Questions About Race?

Enlarge this image Katherine Du/NPR Katherine Du/NPR

When was the first time race — as a concept or category — came up in conversation with your child?

What questions did they have? Is there anything you wish you could have handled differently? Or if you haven't had this conversation yet, do you have any questions about how to begin?

Tell us your story in a voice memo. Use this form or email it to parenting@npr.org.

Need help recording? Here's a guide.

Your responses may be used in an upcoming project for NPR. A producer may reach out to you to follow up on your response, too.