Fed Expected To Raise Rates Despite Trump Attacks

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mark Wilson/Getty Images Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Despite pressure from President Trump and members of his administration, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the fourth time this year on Wednesday.

Fed officials have signaled they're ready to raise their key borrowing rate to the highest level in a decade — to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent.

The decision stands to affect rates on all kinds of borrowing, from home mortgages to credit cards. The 30-year mortgage rate in the past year climbed from 3.95 percent to a peak of nearly 5 percent in November — a seven-year high. It has since dropped to 4.63 percent.

The Fed last raised rates in September. Since then, the U.S. economy has given off mixed signals. The job market remains strong, with unemployment at the lowest level in nearly 50 years. Growth clocked in at a solid 3.5 percent in the third quarter.

But the stock market has tumbled sharply in recent months. Car and home sales have slumped as interest rates have climbed. And ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China have led to growing fears about the outlook for the global economy.

President Trump has regularly criticized the Fed on Twitter in recent weeks.

Trump's complaints about the Fed haven't been limited to Twitter. He called the Fed his "greatest threat" in October in an interview with Fox Business, and has singled out Fed chairman Jerome Powell for pointed attacks.

Such criticism is unusual — the Fed is expected to be insulated from political pressure. Presidents in recent times, including Trump's predecessors, Barack Obama and George W. Bush, have refrained from overtly criticizing the independent central bank.

Powell has said that the economic outlook remains solid and that interest rates are nearly within a "neutral" range — indicating that the Fed may not be immediately worried about inflation.

"Interest rates are still low by historical standards," he said in November.

Powell has not responded to the barrage of attacks from President Trump and there is no evidence he plans to deviate from the Fed's plan to gradually raise rates. That perspective was evident in the minutes from the central bank's November meeting: "Almost all participants expressed the view that another increase in the target range for the federal funds rate was likely to be warranted fairly soon."

But stock prices have fallen sharply since early November. And it is somewhat rare for the Fed to raise rates in the face of a sustained market selloff. So there's an outside chance the Fed could change course and pull a stunner by keeping rates steady at the Wednesday meeting. The would be a big surprise with lots of unpredictable consequences.

Some policymakers say that with unemployment so low, the Fed should raise interest rates even more to head off inflation, while others say the Fed needs to slow down.

Even former Federal Reserve economist Ann Owen has noted that the sweet spot of low unemployment and low inflation has economists at the Fed wondering.

"Do you want low and stable inflation, or do you want really rapid inflation because that would confirm your belief about how the economy works?" Owen told NPR in October. "I have to believe that most of the people at the Fed would say, give me low and stable inflation."