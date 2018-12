Scientists Say Miniature Flies Are A Big Worry For Antarctic Island A seemingly harmless insect has invaded an island in the Antarctic and, being non-native, is eating up the peat moss and changing the environment. The midges could also infest the Antarctic mainland.

Scientists Say Miniature Flies Are A Big Worry For Antarctic Island Environment Scientists Say Miniature Flies Are A Big Worry For Antarctic Island Scientists Say Miniature Flies Are A Big Worry For Antarctic Island Audio will be available later today. A seemingly harmless insect has invaded an island in the Antarctic and, being non-native, is eating up the peat moss and changing the environment. The midges could also infest the Antarctic mainland. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor