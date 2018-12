Migration Policy Institute Senior Fellow Fact Checks Trump's Border Wall Claims NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Doris Meissner, senior fellow with the Migration Policy Institute, about President Trump's claims on the effectiveness of a border wall and how much money it'll save the U.S.

Migration Policy Institute Senior Fellow Fact Checks Trump's Border Wall Claims National Migration Policy Institute Senior Fellow Fact Checks Trump's Border Wall Claims Migration Policy Institute Senior Fellow Fact Checks Trump's Border Wall Claims Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Doris Meissner, senior fellow with the Migration Policy Institute, about President Trump's claims on the effectiveness of a border wall and how much money it'll save the U.S. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor