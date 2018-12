Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administrations Attempt To Restrict Asylum For Domestic, Gang Violence A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration in its attempts to restrict asylum seekers at the border who are claiming fear based on domestic violence or gang violence in their home country.

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administrations Attempt To Restrict Asylum For Domestic, Gang Violence National Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administrations Attempt To Restrict Asylum For Domestic, Gang Violence Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administrations Attempt To Restrict Asylum For Domestic, Gang Violence Audio will be available later today. A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration in its attempts to restrict asylum seekers at the border who are claiming fear based on domestic violence or gang violence in their home country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor