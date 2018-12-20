London's Gatwick Airport Closed Because Of 'Criminal' Behavior With Drones

Enlarge this image toggle caption Peter Nicholls/Reuters Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Updated at 6:42 p.m. ET

Giant drones have continued to appear at London's Gatwick Airport, forcing the airport to close. Officials encouraged travelers to stay away until they get confirmation that flights have resumed.

Stewart Wingate, the airport's CEO, called it "criminal behaviour," targeted activity meant to shut down the airport and "bring maximum disruption in the run up to Christmas."

The Sussex Police, which oversees the area, has been bombarded by calls about drone sightings in the vicinity, controller Mark Laurent told NPR.

"There are still sightings which we are investigating, as and when they come up," he said. "It's still very much an ongoing matter at the moment."

The military was also called in, he said. "Military assistance was requested for specialist equipment to secure the airfield."

It is a criminal offense to fly the drones where they have been sighted, Laurent said, but there was "no reason to suspect" it was a terrorist act.

The flight disruptions and cancelations triggered chaos for passengers as the effects rippled outward from the busy airport.

In an update at 5 p.m. local time Thursday, the airport said its sole runway "remains out of operation with no flights arriving or departing."

Two drones were seen flying over the airfield south of London around 9 p.m. local time Wednesday, the airport said in a tweet. Gatwick was able to briefly open around 3 a.m., but more drone reports followed.

"I have a drone on my airfield," Gatwick's Chief Operating Officer Chris Woodroofe told the BBC.

Transport Minister Chris Grayling said this was "not the classic, plastic garden drone" but "a commercial-sized drone that is clearly being operated deliberately in a way that every time Gatwick tries to reopen the runway, the drones reappear."

Sussex Police said on Twitter that the drones were believed to be "of an industrial specification."

They ruined travel plans for some 10,000 people Wednesday night alone, according to Woodroofe. Breaking down that number, he said 6,000 passengers were forced to divert to other airports, 2,000 were never able to take off for Gatwick and another 2,000 couldn't fly out of the airport.

Because of the diversions, passengers who had been expecting to land near London were instead flown to a range of cities, from Liverpool and Manchester in Britain to Paris, Bordeaux and Amsterdam in Europe, according to data from the air traffic tracking site Flightradar24.

U.K. law bans drones from flying within 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) of any airport. The British government says that if a drone operator is found to break the rules, it "could result in an unlimited fine, up to five years in prison, or both."

"The big fear, of course, has been that a drone hits an aircraft and brings it down," said Alan McKenna, a professor at the University of Kent. In an interview with NPR's Windsor Johnston, he added that the threat posed by the drones at Gatwick has already incurred a "very serious economic cost."

Gatwick is the U.K.'s second-largest airport and serves some 46 million passengers a year. The airport recently said it expects 2.9 million passengers during the upcoming holiday season. But images Thursday showed an idled airport, with jetliners sitting on the tarmac beneath a clear, sunny sky.

With flights suspended just days before the holiday season kicks off, the airport advised people with tickets for flights Thursday, "Please do not travel to Gatwick without checking the status of your flight with your airline."

The police department issued an appeal to the public asking for information about the drones' operators. It was also trying to track the small devices by helicopter.

Such activity could result in a five-year jail sentence.

Airlines were trying to help passengers find alternate ways to their destinations, or simply locate a hotel room where they could rest and wait for the suspension to lift. The local rail operator was offering to reroute or cancel tickets at no cost.

CEO Stewart Wingate said, "It cannot be right that drones can close a vital part of our national infrastructure in this way."