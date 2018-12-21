A Paul Winter Solstice Concert 2018: Encore Performance

Since 1980, saxophonist Paul Winter has celebrated the winter solstice with a concert, bringing together renowned musical guests to help mark the longest night of the year. This year, NPR presents an encore performance of Paul Winter's 2011 Winter Solstice Celebration, held at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Upper Manhattan.

Besides the familiar and inspiring Paul Winter Consort, Winter's soprano saxophone is joined by multi-instrumentalist and singer Arto Tunçboyaciyan, gospel singer Theresa Thomason and double-reed virtuoso Paul McCandless. Join over 2000 attendees at the world's largest Gothic cathedral and celebrate the return of the sun.

This program is hosted by NPR's John Schaefer.