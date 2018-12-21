Accessibility links
A Paul Winter Solstice Concert 2018: Encore Performance This year, NPR presents an encore performance of Paul Winter's 2011 Winter Solstice Celebration, held at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Upper Manhattan.
Hear Part 1 of the Winter Solstice Celebration

A Paul Winter Solstice Concert 2018: Encore Performance

The Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York City. Courtesy of Rhonda R. Dorsett hide caption

Courtesy of Rhonda R. Dorsett

Hear Part 2 of the Winter Solstice Celebration

Download Paul Winter's Music

Lay Down Your Burden

Remembering

English Horn Theme From On The Steppes Of Central Asia

Since 1980, saxophonist Paul Winter has celebrated the winter solstice with a concert, bringing together renowned musical guests to help mark the longest night of the year. This year, NPR presents an encore performance of Paul Winter's 2011 Winter Solstice Celebration, held at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Upper Manhattan.

Besides the familiar and inspiring Paul Winter Consort, Winter's soprano saxophone is joined by multi-instrumentalist and singer Arto Tunçboyaciyan, gospel singer Theresa Thomason and double-reed virtuoso Paul McCandless. Join over 2000 attendees at the world's largest Gothic cathedral and celebrate the return of the sun.

This program is hosted by NPR's John Schaefer.

