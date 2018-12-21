Trump Warns Of 'Very Long' Shutdown Unless Senate Approves Border Wall Funds

President Trump says the government could be shutdown "for a very long time" unless the Senate approves a funding bill opposed by Democrats, which includes some $5.7 billion for a wall on the southwest border.

The bleak warning came a day after the House approved the measure. In a series of tweets early Friday, Trump, who previously said he would "be proud" to shutdown the government, attempted to shift blame on Democrats for a potential shutdown.

"If Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time. People don't want Open Borders and Crime!" Trump tweeted.

The Senate is expected to consider the House passed bill on Friday, but Democrats are expected to block any action on it. Unless funding is approved by Congress and signed by the president the nine federal departments and several independent agencies that were not part of an earlier spending deal will shutdown 12:01 A.M. Saturday, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers without paychecks as Christmas approaches.

Many employees who do what are considered essential duties including law enforcement agents and TSA officers would remain on the job.

Trump will meet with Senate Republicans on Friday, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Trump urged Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to change Senate rules and allow a simple majority to pass the spending bill, rather than 60 votes, a major disruption to Senate protocol known as the "nuclear option."

When they held the majority, Democrats changed the rules to allow a majority to vote for nominations, but not legislation, and McConnell has opposed going further, with the knowledge that if Democrats regain the majority it could be used against them.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. told reporters Thursday night "The bottom line is simple. The Trump temper tantrum will shut down the government, but it will not get him his wall."