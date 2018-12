How Defense Secretary Mattis' Resignation Is Being Received Abroad How is the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis playing abroad? NPR's Ailsa Chang talks to Bobby Ghosh, Foreign Affairs editor and columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, based in London.

How Defense Secretary Mattis' Resignation Is Being Received Abroad World How Defense Secretary Mattis' Resignation Is Being Received Abroad How Defense Secretary Mattis' Resignation Is Being Received Abroad Audio will be available later today. How is the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis playing abroad? NPR's Ailsa Chang talks to Bobby Ghosh, Foreign Affairs editor and columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, based in London. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor