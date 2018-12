The Latest On The Looming Government Shutdown President Trump says he's prepared to shut down the government if he doesn't get funding for his border wall, and it appears to be headed that way.

The Latest On The Looming Government Shutdown Politics The Latest On The Looming Government Shutdown The Latest On The Looming Government Shutdown Audio will be available later today. President Trump says he's prepared to shut down the government if he doesn't get funding for his border wall, and it appears to be headed that way. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor