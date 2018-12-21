Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: Weezer, Teacher Strikes, & Dragons It's Friday. Sam is on an island in the sun with 'Los Angeles Times' education reporter Sonali Kohli (@Sonali_Kohli) and 'Broken Record' podcast producer Justin Richmond (@JustJRichmond). Plus a year-end music check in with NPR music critic Ann Powers. Happy Holidays from the IBAM fam! Tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with feels.
Weekly Wrap: Criminal Justice Reform, Teacher Strikes, & Dragons

Listen · 39:13
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/679260572/679328951" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Senior advisor to the President Jared Kushner (L) leans in to speak with President Donald Trump during the signing of the First Step Act and the Juvenile Justice Reform Act in the Oval Office of the White House on December 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images hide caption

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senior advisor to the President Jared Kushner (L) leans in to speak with President Donald Trump during the signing of the First Step Act and the Juvenile Justice Reform Act in the Oval Office of the White House on December 21, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sam is on an island in the sun with Los Angeles Times education reporter Sonali Kohli and Justin Richmond, lead producer of Broken Record with Malcolm Gladwell and Rick Rubin. Justin provides the latest on a recently signed criminal justice reform bill, Sonali preps the class with the latest on a possible teachers strike next year in the nation's second largest school district, and Sam asks about the meaning behind the phrase "politically correct." Plus, Sam and NPR music critic Ann Powers trade their favorite pop songs of 2018. Finally, test your knowledge with a game of Who Said That.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.