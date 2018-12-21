Weekly Wrap: Criminal Justice Reform, Teacher Strikes, & Dragons

Enlarge this image toggle caption Win McNamee/Getty Images Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sam is on an island in the sun with Los Angeles Times education reporter Sonali Kohli and Justin Richmond, lead producer of Broken Record with Malcolm Gladwell and Rick Rubin. Justin provides the latest on a recently signed criminal justice reform bill, Sonali preps the class with the latest on a possible teachers strike next year in the nation's second largest school district, and Sam asks about the meaning behind the phrase "politically correct." Plus, Sam and NPR music critic Ann Powers trade their favorite pop songs of 2018. Finally, test your knowledge with a game of Who Said That.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.