Fresh Air Weekend: Emily Blunt; Lucas Hedges

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of Disney Courtesy of Disney

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Emily Blunt's 'Mary Poppins' Is As Magical And Mysterious As Ever: When she landed the role in Mary Poppins Returns, Blunt didn't rewatch the 1964 original. "I didn't want to sort of get compromised by the details of what Julie Andrews did so beautifully," she says.

Christmas Albums By Rodney Crowell And The Monkees Capture The Spirit Of The Season: For both Crowell and the Monkees, Christmas is a time to draw up a gratitude list and put the year in perspective. The results aren't always jolly, but they're certainly sincere and passionate.

Actor Lucas Hedges On 'Ben is Back', ADHD And Crying On Screen: Best known for his roles in Manchester by the Sea and Lady Bird, Hedges stars as a teenager in rehab for opioid addiction in Ben is Back. He's also nominated for a Golden Globe for Boy Erased.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Emily Blunt's 'Mary Poppins' Is As Magical And Mysterious As Ever

Christmas Albums By Rodney Crowell And The Monkees Capture The Spirit Of The Season

Actor Lucas Hedges On 'Ben is Back', ADHD And Crying On Screen