Not My Job: We Quiz The Beastie Boys On Yeast

Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images
The Beastie Boys, from left, "Ad-Rock" (Adam Horovitz), "Mike D" (Michael Diamond) and "MCA" (Adam Yauch) pose in Paris in 2004.
Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images
We'll ask two members of the hip-hop group the Beastie Boys — "Mike D" and "Ad-Rock" — three questions about bread-making.
Click the audio link above to hear how they do.