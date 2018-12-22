Bank Fees And Interest Got You Down? Tell Us Your Story

NPR is doing a series of personal finance stories, including a look at how to avoid dreaded bank overdraft fees and super-high interest rates.

If you've been hit with lots of banking fees or been stuck paying high-cost credit card debt, we want to hear from you. We would also love to hear solutions and tips that you've figured out if you've put those days behind you.

Your responses may be used in an upcoming podcast, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may reach out to you to follow up, too. Share your thoughts with us below.

Part of this project involves putting voices on air, so we would love it if you could send us a recorded voice memo. Tell us about yourself, your situation and your biggest questions, worries or helpful tips about bank fees and interest.

If you're looking for guidance on how to record a voice memo, we suggest starting here. You can submit a voice memo within the form, or email a voice memo to talktous@npr.org, with "bank fees" in the subject line.