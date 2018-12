Ugandan Singer-Turned-Politician Says Government Continues To Harass Him Bobi Wine is President Yoweri Museveni's biggest challenger. Wine says Uganda's constitution gives him the right to sing and to speak his mind, and how and when he does that is not up for debate.

Bobi Wine is President Yoweri Museveni's biggest challenger. Wine says Uganda's constitution gives him the right to sing and to speak his mind, and how and when he does that is not up for debate.