The Words The World Turned To In 2018 Peter Sokolowski is a lexicographer at Merriam-Webster. He speaks with NPR's Scott Simon about some of the Words of the Year, based on searches of the website, and the news events behind them.

The Words The World Turned To In 2018 Pop Culture The Words The World Turned To In 2018 The Words The World Turned To In 2018 Audio will be available later today. Peter Sokolowski is a lexicographer at Merriam-Webster. He speaks with NPR's Scott Simon about some of the Words of the Year, based on searches of the website, and the news events behind them. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor